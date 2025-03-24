Menu

Politics

Veteran Westman MP Maguire says health issues mean he won’t run in 2025

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 24, 2025 2:35 pm
Conservative MP Larry Maguire rises during question period in the House of Commons, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Friday, June 11, 2021. View image in full screen
Conservative MP Larry Maguire rises during question period in the House of Commons, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Friday, June 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
A veteran politician in western Manitoba says he’s not running in the upcoming federal election due to health concerns.

In a statement Sunday, Larry Maguire — MP for Brandon-Souris for more than a decade — said he’s bowing out of the upcoming race thanks to medical issues that could prevent him from taking part in some or all of the campaign ahead of next month’s vote.

Maguire, 75, was first elected as a MP for Brandon-Souris in a 2013 byelection, representing the Conservative Party, after a lengthy career in provincial politics. Maguire served as a Progressive Conservative MLA in the Arthur-Virden constituency from 1999 until he stepped down to run federally.

In a statement Sunday, Maguire said serving in public office has been one of the most fulfilling highlights of his life, and said the unnamed health condition could get in the way of his ability to focus on his constituents if he decided to stay on for another election.

