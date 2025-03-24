Veteran Westman MP Maguire says health issues mean he won’t run in 2025

A veteran politician in western Manitoba says he’s not running in the upcoming federal election due to health concerns.

In a statement Sunday, Larry Maguire — MP for Brandon-Souris for more than a decade — said he’s bowing out of the upcoming race thanks to medical issues that could prevent him from taking part in some or all of the campaign ahead of next month’s vote.

Maguire, 75, was first elected as a MP for Brandon-Souris in a 2013 byelection, representing the Conservative Party, after a lengthy career in provincial politics. Maguire served as a Progressive Conservative MLA in the Arthur-Virden constituency from 1999 until he stepped down to run federally.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In a statement Sunday, Maguire said serving in public office has been one of the most fulfilling highlights of his life, and said the unnamed health condition could get in the way of his ability to focus on his constituents if he decided to stay on for another election.

Story continues below advertisement