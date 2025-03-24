Ontario’s police watchdog investigating after teenager shot by Toronto police

See more sharing options

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a police officer shot a teenager in Toronto Sunday afternoon.

The Special Investigations Unit says the incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. at a plaza in the city’s north end.

The watchdog says officers attempted to arrest a 17-year-old boy, who was an occupant in a car.

It says one officer fired a single shot at the teen after an “interaction” with him.

The SIU says the boy was taken to hospital and he remains there in non-life-threatening condition.

The other occupants of the vehicle were arrested and the SIU is asking anyone with information, photos or videos of the incident to contact the lead investigator.