Ontario’s police watchdog investigating after teenager shot by Toronto police

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a police officer shot a teenager in Toronto Sunday afternoon.
The Special Investigations Unit says the incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. at a plaza in the city’s north end.
The watchdog says officers attempted to arrest a 17-year-old boy, who was an occupant in a car.
It says one officer fired a single shot at the teen after an “interaction” with him.
The SIU says the boy was taken to hospital and he remains there in non-life-threatening condition.
The other occupants of the vehicle were arrested and the SIU is asking anyone with information, photos or videos of the incident to contact the lead investigator.
