Politics

Judicial recounts completed in two tight Ontario election races

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 24, 2025 8:27 am
1 min read
Elections Ontario says the results have now been certified in two ridings that were subject to judicial recounts in last month’s provincial election.

On election night, the unofficial results showed two ridings with margins of under 25 votes.

Sheref Sabawy, the incumbent for the Progressive Conservatives, won Mississauga-Erin Mills and initially had 20 votes more than the Liberal candidate.

The judicial recount showed his margin of victory was actually 23 votes.

In Mushkegowuk-James Bay, NDP incumbent Guy Bourgouin had a margin of victory over the Progressive Conservatives on election night of just four votes.

The judicial recount increased his margin to nine votes.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

