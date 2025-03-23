SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Calendar

Calendar

Sports

Blue Jays edge Pirates 2-1 for spring training win

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted March 23, 2025 4:14 pm
1 min read
DUNEDIN – Chris Bassitt went a strong 5 2/3 innings while Ernie Clement scored the winning run on a wild pitch as the Toronto Blue Jays nipped the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 in exhibition baseball action Sunday afternoon.

Clement put Toronto ahead 2-0 in the third inning when he scored on Pittsburgh starter Bailey Falter’s wild pitch. Nathan Lukes’ RBI single opened the scoring for the Blue Jays.

Pittsburgh scored its lone run of the game in the sixth when Joey Bart’s sacrifice fly brought Isiah Kiner-Falefa home.

Bassitt (2-0) earned the win, allowing just two hits and one run (earned) with four strikeouts and three walks.

Falter (0-1) took the loss. He gave up four hits, two runs (both earned) with a strikeout over five innings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

