RCMP searching for 2 armed suspects near Elk Island National Park

Traffic along a stretch of the Yellowhead Highway east of Edmonton was affected Sunday morning as police searched the area for two suspects.

Around 6:30 a.m., RCMP said officers from Fort Saskatchewan RCMP were tracking armed suspects who were on foot at the entrance of Elk Island National Park on Highway 16 near Range Road 201A.

RCMP Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said the two fled from their vehicle after it was disarmed by Mounties near the national park’s main entrance, which is about 40 kilometres east of Edmonton.

As a result, police blocked off stretches of the highway adjacent to the park and traffic was delayed. There were no definitive road closures but RCMP said traffic would be affected as police teams searched for the two suspects.

As of 10 a.m., the search was still ongoing.

While it’s a remote location with no homes nearby, RCMP asked drivers to avoid picking up any hitchhikers and report suspicious activity in the area by calling 911.

Police said they’d issue an update when anything changes.

More to come…