Canada

Ottawa to make dental care program available to more Canadians

By Maan Alhmidi The Canadian Press
Posted March 22, 2025 1:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Nearly all Canadian seniors have signed up for federal dental care plan: Holland'
Nearly all Canadian seniors have signed up for federal dental care plan: Holland
RELATED: Nearly all Canadian seniors have signed up for federal dental care plan: Holland – Dec 11, 2024
The federal government announced expanded access to its dental care program on Saturday, a day before a federal election is expected to be called.

The government says all Canadians who have household incomes of less than $90,000 and don’t have private insurance will be able to apply for the program over the month of May.

Liberal Health Minister Kamal Khera said coverage will start as early as June 1.

The program was launched initially for seniors in December 2023 and has been expanded in phases to cover children and people with disabilities.

Click to play video: '1M have received care under Canadian dental care plan, health minister says'
1M have received care under Canadian dental care plan, health minister says

The announcement comes a day before Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to trigger a federal election campaign.

The federal Conservatives have not said whether they would keep funding the program, which was the product of a supply-and-confidence agreement between the Liberals and the NDP.

Khera said the program has helped Canadians who are unable to afford a visit to a dental office.

“It’s not about cleaning teeth. It’s about preventative health care which is saving lives while also saving money for Canadians,” she said.

Khera said about 1.7 million Canadians have received dental care under the program and the government is expecting an additional 4.5 million Canadians to be eligible.

“On May 1, applications will open for Canadians aged 55 to 64. This will be followed by people ages 18 to 34 on May 15 and people ages 35 to 54 on May 29,” she said.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

