American booze — made in Canada — amongst those leaving Sask. store shelves

Send this page to someone via email

Liquor stores across Saskatchewan are about to look a lot different, as U.S. brands are pulled from shelves.

The province recently released a list of over 50 drinks that won’t be available for restock.

Products like Bud Light and Coors Light beer, and hard seltzers such as Vizzy and White Claw (plus other brands) will no longer be purchased by stores across the province to sell to consumers.

However, some of the products which won’t be sold are actually made in Canada.

Brandon Geerts, the LB Liquor president, said the government’s decision to remove some of the brands is a bit baffling.

“Most of this product is made in Canada with Canadian ingredients by Canadian employees,” Geerts said.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We’re very confused as to why the decision was made just based on being an American brand, even though the product is being produced in Canada.”

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Over 50 brands will be leaving Saskatchewan store shelves. Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority

Stores will have to sell out of their current inventory before the products completely disappear, and Geerts is expecting them sell out fast.

He plans to fill the empty spaces with more Canadian and Saskatchewan products, but that does come with its own challenges.

“The short notice makes a tall order for a lot of small businesses to pivot and quickly become big suppliers in this province,” Geerts said.

The decision was made earlier in March in response to U.S. President Donald Trump threatening 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods, along with a 10 per cent levy on Canadian energy.

In a statement from the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA), they say “SLGA is reviewing the current list of American brand alcohol which they have currently paused in response to the us tariffs.”

Story continues below advertisement

Beer Canada, as well as Restaurants Canada, have releases similar messages asking the Saskatchewan government to reconsider the decision.