‘Heartbreaking’: Victoria Public Market shutting down, vendors have to move

Vendors at a popular shopping centre in downtown Victoria have been given six months’ notice to move out after the owners of the building announced different plans for the space.

The Victoria Public Market has been operating out of the building at the corner of Douglas and Fisgard streets for more than 10 years.

However, the owner, Townline, has announced the space will become a Canadian grocery store in early 2026.

Marie Takahashi, who owns Two Crows Craft Foods, has been inside the market for about a year and a half.

“According to our lease, we have 180 days, but they have offered us 90 days rent free and forgiveness on any arrears if we vacate in 90 days. Or they could choose to terminate my lease immediately,” Takahashi told Global News.

She added that they were told the news was official when Chek News showed up to interview them.

She said Townline arrived after that to meet with vendors individually.

While Takahashi acknowledges the need for a grocery store in the community, this move will remove small businesses and immigrant-owned businesses from the area.

“We have come to this country and worked incredibly hard to contribute to our communities, to our cities, to the country,” she said.

“And then now, oh, no, no, all of your work, all of everything you have done for however long, doesn’t mean anything and it’s gone.”

In a statement to Global News, Townline president Daryl Simpson said, “unfortunately, like countless businesses, our tenants felt the impacts of the global pandemic.

“Today, only seven spaces are occupied, while 11 sit empty.”

Simpson said that given these realities they decided to repurpose the space.

“In addition to being an essential service, the grocer will create jobs and provide tremendous value to the community. We look forward to sharing more details in due time, including the name of the grocer,” Simpson said.

He added that there may be some space available in the building that they can explore offering to current tenants and other retailers in the future.

Maryanne Carmack, owner of Roast Meat & Sandwich Shop inside the market, said they have been a tenant from the beginning.

“I’m hopeful that something will shake out of this that is positive for us,” she said.

“Plans moving forward is to keep the train going and support my wonderful team that I have.”

Carmack said it has been tough in the past few years and she understands what Townline is doing and that it is a business decision.

However, for the vendors who now need to make some decisions about their future, it is going to be an emotional time.

“We love what we do, we’re proud of what we do, we work very, very hard,” Takahashi said.

“It’s heartbreaking.”