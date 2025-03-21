8 ‘acts of mischief’ have now been committed against Vancouver Tesla dealerships

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver man has been arrested and released in connection with an incident of vandalism at a Tesla Kitsilano dealership.

Police said they were called around 1:30 a.m. to Burrard Street and West 4th Avenue after reports a man had spray-painted obscenities on the front window.

A witness called 911 and that allowed officers to respond immediately and find the suspect nearby, police added.

The man, 27, faces charges of mischief and will appear in criminal court on May 15.

“The Vancouver Police Department supports everyone’s right to engage in peaceful and lawful protest, however people who commit acts of violence and mischief will face arrest and criminal charges,” police said in a statement.

Vancouver police confirmed that since Jan. 1, there have been eight confirmed acts of mischief in the city that police believe are politically motivated and in opposition to Tesla owner Elon Musk’s political affiliation with the U.S. government.

All files remain open and are actively being investigated, police said.