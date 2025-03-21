Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Booby Food, an Alberta breast milk company, has licence suspended by CFIA

By Katie Dangerfield Global News
Posted March 21, 2025 9:55 am
1 min read
A hand is visible reaching for two baby bottles of milk. View image in full screen
A hand is visible reaching for two baby bottles of milk. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Booby Food, an Alberta-based company specializing in breast milk freeze-drying, has had its licence suspended by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) for failing to meet several regulatory requirements.

On Wednesday, the CFIA announced that it had suspended Booby Food’s licence on March 5, which means the company can’t operate for now.

There is no recall linked to the suspension.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The company’s Safe Food for Canadians licence was suspended because it “failed to comply with several regulatory requirements,” the CFIA said.

The violations included import, export and interprovincial movement activities and sanitation and preventive controls.

The company also failed to comply with Canada’s Food and Drugs Act, which prohibits the sale of unfit product and manufacturing in unsanitary conditions, the CFIA said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

You can find a full list of the violations cited by the CFIA online.

“Licence holders are responsible for ensuring that they comply with Canada’s food laws. The CFIA is responsible for enforcing those laws,” the CFIA said.

The licence suspension will be lifted if the CFIA determines that corrective measures have been taken by the company, the agency said.

If corrective action is not taken within 90 days after suspension, the CFIA may cancel the licence again.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices