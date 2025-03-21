Booby Food, an Alberta breast milk company, has licence suspended by CFIA

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Booby Food, an Alberta-based company specializing in breast milk freeze-drying, has had its licence suspended by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) for failing to meet several regulatory requirements.

On Wednesday, the CFIA announced that it had suspended Booby Food’s licence on March 5, which means the company can’t operate for now.

There is no recall linked to the suspension.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The company’s Safe Food for Canadians licence was suspended because it “failed to comply with several regulatory requirements,” the CFIA said.

The violations included import, export and interprovincial movement activities and sanitation and preventive controls.

The company also failed to comply with Canada’s Food and Drugs Act, which prohibits the sale of unfit product and manufacturing in unsanitary conditions, the CFIA said.

Story continues below advertisement

You can find a full list of the violations cited by the CFIA online.

“Licence holders are responsible for ensuring that they comply with Canada’s food laws. The CFIA is responsible for enforcing those laws,” the CFIA said.

The licence suspension will be lifted if the CFIA determines that corrective measures have been taken by the company, the agency said.

If corrective action is not taken within 90 days after suspension, the CFIA may cancel the licence again.