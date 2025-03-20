New spending, tax changes: Highlights of the Manitoba provincial budget

The Manitoba government outlined major spending increases on capital projects and a mix of tax measures in its annual budget tabled Thursday. Here are some highlights:
— Capital spending will increase to create jobs, and municipalities will get four per cent of the fuel tax for arenas, playgrounds and other projects.
— The province is projecting a deficit of $794 million, but that could increase to almost $1.9 billion if tariffs imposed by the United States are sustained.
— The payroll tax for businesses will be reduced by raising the threshold at which the tax kicks in and a second threshold aimed at larger employers.
— Personal income tax brackets will no longer rise with inflation.
— The provincial free birth control program will be expanded to include the morning-after pill.
— A tax credit for homeowners will rise by $100 to $1,600, although the government will take in more money than under a previous rebate system.
— A new security system rebate for small and medium-sized businesses, worth up to $2,500 per business, will be offered to reduce crime.
— Tesla vehicles and vehicles made in China will no longer be eligible for the province’s electric vehicle rebate.
— Provincial park entry fees will be waived for one year.,
