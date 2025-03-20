RCMP conduct raids in Ontario, Quebec, break up human smuggling ring

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP arrested eight people Thursday morning in Quebec and Ontario as part of an investigation targeting a smuggling ring that allegedly transported migrants across the U.S. border.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Martina Pillarova says seven men and one woman — all between 20 and 30 years old — were arrested in Montreal and Brampton, Ont.

Police raided three homes in the two cities, and Pillarova says one of the homes in Montreal is believed to have been used as a “stash house” to hide migrants before they were smuggled into the United States.

She says the suspects will be placed in custody and may face charges related to human smuggling.

She adds that they could also face removal from Canada.

The RCMP says the smuggling network advertised its illegal crossing services on social media platforms such as Instagram and WhatsApp.