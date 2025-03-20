Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP conduct raids in Ontario, Quebec, break up human smuggling ring

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 20, 2025 2:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'RCMP make arrests in alleged migrant smuggling ring in Ontario'
RCMP make arrests in alleged migrant smuggling ring in Ontario
RELATED: RCMP make arrests in alleged migrant smuggling ring in Ontario – Jun 6, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The RCMP arrested eight people Thursday morning in Quebec and Ontario as part of an investigation targeting a smuggling ring that allegedly transported migrants across the U.S. border.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Martina Pillarova says seven men and one woman — all between 20 and 30 years old — were arrested in Montreal and Brampton, Ont.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police raided three homes in the two cities, and Pillarova says one of the homes in Montreal is believed to have been used as a “stash house” to hide migrants before they were smuggled into the United States.

Trending Now

She says the suspects will be placed in custody and may face charges related to human smuggling.

She adds that they could also face removal from Canada.

The RCMP says the smuggling network advertised its illegal crossing services on social media platforms such as Instagram and WhatsApp.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices