Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Carney will maintain oil and gas emissions cap, environment minister says

By Nick Murray The Canadian Press
Posted March 20, 2025 2:06 pm
1 min read
A dump truck works near an oil sands extraction facility near Fort McMurray, Alta. on Sunday June 1, 2014. View image in full screen
A dump truck works near an oil sands extraction facility near Fort McMurray, Alta. on Sunday June 1, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Environment Minister Terry Duguid says a Mark Carney government will maintain a cap on oil and gas production emissions.

In an interview with The Canadian Press, Duguid says Canada wants the energy but not the pollution that comes with its production.

The Liberals introduced draft regulations back in November that require producers to cut emissions by about one-third over the next eight years.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The federal government also proposed a cap-and-trade system, although the plan was criticized by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and the energy sector.

This week, a group of top energy executives called on the leaders of the four main federal political parties to declare a Canadian energy crisis and scrap the emission cap.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has vowed to end the cap and has criticized Carney on social media over his position on it.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Alberta proposes oil-site trespass bill to keep federal workers from grabbing data'
Alberta proposes oil-site trespass bill to keep federal workers from grabbing data
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices