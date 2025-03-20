Large drug bust made at Canada-U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta.

Canada Border Services has made another big drug bust at the Canada-U.S. border crossing in Coutts.
CBSA said a 26-year-old Calgary man was arrested after border agents seized 108 kilograms of cocaine that was hidden inside a commercial vehicle that originated in the United States.
The seizure and arrest comes less than a month after CBSA announced details of two other large drug busts that resulted in the seizure of almost $3 million worth of cocaine and methamphetamine that were also allegedly being smuggled into Canada from the U.S. at the same border crossing.
CBSA said in both those cases the drugs were destined for Calgary.
Investigators said the latest seizure and arrest were made on March 8, and involved a joint operation between the CBSA, the RCMP and Calgary Police Service.
The accused has been charged with importation of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
“By intercepting these drugs, which came through the USA, we’ve kept harmful substances out of our communities and collectively made our cities safer,” said Supt. Jeff Bell, of the Calgary police.
This operation highlights the importance of a strong and secure border,” added RCMP Supt. Sean Boser.
Get daily National news
The accused will appear in court in Lethbridge on May 7.
In 2024 more than 1,300 kilograms of illicit narcotics were seized during attempts to smuggle the drugs into Canada, according to the CBSA.
Comments