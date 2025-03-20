Menu

Crime

Large drug bust made at Canada-U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta.

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted March 20, 2025 2:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'CBSA intercepts nearly $3 million in drugs from trucks entering Canada at Coutts'
CBSA intercepts nearly $3 million in drugs from trucks entering Canada at Coutts
WATCH FROM FEB. 26: Nearly $3 million in drugs were seized at the Coutts border crossing in southern Alberta on two different days in December and January. News of the seizure comes as Canada is investing over $1 billion in border security as trade tensions with the U.S. continue. Mount Royal University professor Duane Bratt says these efforts are unlikely to impact Trump’s planned 25 per cent tariffs on Canada starting March 4. Justin Sibbet reports – Feb 26, 2025
Canada Border Services has made another big drug bust at the Canada-U.S. border crossing in Coutts.

CBSA said a 26-year-old Calgary man was arrested after border agents seized 108 kilograms of cocaine that was hidden inside a commercial vehicle that originated in the United States.

The seizure and arrest comes less than a month after CBSA announced details of two other large drug busts that resulted in the seizure of almost $3 million worth of cocaine and methamphetamine that were also allegedly being smuggled into Canada from the U.S. at the same border crossing.

CBSA said in both those cases the drugs were destined for Calgary.

Investigators said the latest seizure and arrest were made on March 8, and involved a joint operation between the CBSA, the RCMP and Calgary Police Service.

CBSA said its officers seized 108 kg of cocaine from a commercial vehicle that originated in the U.S. View image in full screen
CBSA said officers seized 108 kilograms of cocaine from a commercial vehicle that originated in the U.S. on March 8. Global News

The accused has been charged with importation of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Canada Border Services said a joint operation with the RCMP and Calgary police resulted in the seizure of 108 kg of cocaine at the Coutts, Alberta border crossing. View image in full screen
Canada Border Services said a joint operation with the RCMP and Calgary police resulted in the seizure of 108 kilograms of cocaine at the Coutts, Alta., border crossing. Courtesy: CBSA

“By intercepting these drugs, which came through the USA, we’ve kept harmful substances out of our communities and collectively made our cities safer,” said Supt. Jeff Bell, of the Calgary police.

This operation highlights the importance of a strong and secure border,” added RCMP Supt. Sean Boser.

The accused will appear in court in Lethbridge on May 7.

News of the latest drug seizure comes just weeks after CBSA officers made two other large drug busts at the Coutts border crossing -- seizing almost $3 million worth of cocaine and methamphetamine. View image in full screen
News of the latest drug seizure comes just weeks after CBSA officers made two other large drug busts at the Coutts border crossing — seizing almost $3 million worth of cocaine and methamphetamine. Courtesy: CBSA

In 2024 more than 1,300 kilograms of illicit narcotics were seized during attempts to smuggle the drugs into Canada, according to the CBSA.

Click to play video: '1 dead after incident at Alberta-U.S. border escalates'
1 dead after incident at Alberta-U.S. border escalates
