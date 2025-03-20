Menu

Health

Ontario sees another sharp increase in measles cases over a week

By Hannah Alberga The Canadian Press
Posted March 20, 2025 11:51 am
1 min read
Measles cases spiking across Canada
WATCH: Measles cases spiking across Canada.
Ontario has seen another sharp increase in measles cases over the last week as the highly infectious disease spreads among mostly unvaccinated people.

Public Health Ontario is reporting 470 measles cases since an outbreak began in October. That’s an increase of 120 cases since March 14.

More coming.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

