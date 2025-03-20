British teen who killed his family, planned massacre sentenced to 49 years

Send this page to someone via email

A British teenager who murdered three immediate family members and planned to commit mass murder at an elementary school has received a minimum 49-year prison sentence.

Nicholas Prosper fatally shot his mother, Juliana Falcon, 48, his brother Kyle, 16, and sister, Giselle, 13, inside their apartment in Luton, England, on Sept., 13, 2024.

The 19-year-old was apprehended by police in the street shortly after the murders, when he gestured to officers while on the way to his former elementary school, where he planned to continue his rampage.

Police body-cam footage from Prosper’s arrest shows his hands still stained with his family’s blood. He can also be heard saying, “It’s not a murder,” repeatedly.

During Prosper’s sentencing at Luton Crown Court on Wednesday, Justice Cheema-Grubb said, “The facts underlying these convictions are chilling,” telling the killer, “your ambition was notoriety, you wanted to be known posthumously as the world’s most famous school shooter of the 21st century.”

“The lives of your own mother and younger brother and sister were to be collateral damage on the way to fulfill your ambition,” she continued.

Prosper had been planning the murders for about a year after failing to pass his A-Levels (advanced, subject-based exams taken by British students aged 16 to 18, with certain grades required to gain university admission).

He had planned to kill 34 people, including his family, numerous children under the age of four, two teachers and himself.

The judge said he wanted to murder one more person than the deadliest school shooting in recent history, which took place at Virginia Tech in 2007.

In the year leading up to the killings, Prosper’s internet history showed searches for mass shootings and his old elementary school. He also saved images of staff and students from the website and made home videos of himself rehearsing his murder plan from his bedroom, using a plank of wood to mimic the murder weapon.

During the video, he commits to “mutilating” his sister’s face “beyond what is necessary.”

According to The Telegraph, Prosper was a “social recluse” who had grown to idolize Adam Lanza, the perpetrator of the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting, which claimed 26 lives, including 20 children between the ages of six and seven, and six adult staff members.

Before entering the school, Lanza murdered his mother at home, eventually taking his own life.

During sentencing, Cheema-Grubb described a diagram — drawn by Prosper after his arrest — of a classroom at the elementary school he was targeting with the words “kill all” written next to it.

In August 2024, Prosper made a fraudulent firearms certificate, which he used to purchase a shotgun, alongside 100 cartridges from a private arms seller, the following month.

Footage shows him meeting with the seller in a parking lot in Luton. Moments later, security cameras captured Prosper returning to his apartment with the gun hidden inside a bag. He killed his family the next morning.

A short time after the murders occurred, a neighbour called 999, telling police she knocked on the door of the family’s unit after hearing “a massive bang that sounded like a gunshot.”

View image in full screen A person lays flowers at Leabank, Luton, Bedfordshire, where Juliana Prosper, 48, Kyle Prosper, 16, and Giselle Prosper, 13, were found dead in an apartment on Sept. 13, 2024. (Photo by Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images). Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images

Prosper had planned to kill his family in their sleep but was confronted by his mother, who attempted to remove the shotgun from his grasp. Prosper shot her in the head and left a book on her body called, How to Kill Your Family.

Next, he went after his sister, who was hiding in the living room. His younger brother ran to the kitchen but was shot in the chest and stabbed more than 100 times before Prosper left the home with a plan to carry out more murders.

He hid the shotgun in a local field and spent two hours evading police before flagging officers and reportedly asking them if local schools were in lockdown.

On Wednesday, Bedfordshire Police released a video on Instagram announcing Prosper’s sentencing and asked the public to remember the victims.

“These three innocent people lost their lives at the hands of someone they loved and should have been able to trust,” the post says.

Prosper pleaded guilty to three counts of murder, one count of purchasing a firearm without a firearm certificate, one count of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life, and one count of having an article with a blade at Luton Crown Court on February 24, 2025.