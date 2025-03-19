Menu

Fire

Woman dead, man in hospital after Flemingdon Park fire in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 19, 2025 7:06 pm
1 min read
Woman dead, man in hospital after Flemingdon Park fire in Toronto - image View image in full screen
Global News / Mark Bray
A woman has died and a man is in life-threatening condition after a fire at an apartment beside the Don Valley Parkway in the Flemingdon Park area on Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto police said the fire was reported around Grenoble Drive and Flemingdon Park Trail just after 3:30 p.m.

The fire was reported within a unit in the building, with both firefighters and police responding.

Police said a man and woman were both rescued from the building by firefighters. They were taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, where the woman was pronounced dead.

The fire was out before Wednesday evening.

