Woman dead, man in hospital after Flemingdon Park fire in Toronto

A woman has died and a man is in life-threatening condition after a fire at an apartment beside the Don Valley Parkway in the Flemingdon Park area on Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto police said the fire was reported around Grenoble Drive and Flemingdon Park Trail just after 3:30 p.m.

The fire was reported within a unit in the building, with both firefighters and police responding.

Police said a man and woman were both rescued from the building by firefighters. They were taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, where the woman was pronounced dead.

The fire was out before Wednesday evening.