Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers add NFL experience to secondary

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted March 19, 2025 7:12 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Blue Bombers add NFL experience to secondary - image View image in full screen
File / Global News
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced the club has signed a defender with NFL experience.

The Bombers inked American defensive back Rashaan Gaulden on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old has 27 games of NFL experience after being selected in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers.

He appeared in 15 games as a rookie with the Panthers in 2018 where he had 29 total tackles. He dressed for another nine games in 2019 with Carolina before getting waived.

He also played one game for the New York Giants in 2019 and two games for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020.

It’s been more than four years since he last played in a game as he was most recently on the Calgary Stampeders practice roster back in the 2022 season, but was released only a month later.

Gaulden played in 36 games over three seasons for the Tennessee Volunteers, but missed the 2015 campaign with a foot injury. He left university after his junior year to declare for the NFL Draft.

The Bombers have two holes to fill in their starting unit in the secondary after Brandon Alexander was not re-signed and Tyrell Ford joined the Edmonton Elks.

The CFL Combine is later this week, followed by the draft on April 29. Rookie camps open on May 7.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

