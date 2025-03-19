Menu

Economy

Safety, education and healthcare: Highlights of the 2025 Sask. budget

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 19, 2025 5:14 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan Ministry of Finance Jim Reiter delivers the Saskatchewan Provincial Budget in Regina on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Ministry of Finance Jim Reiter delivers the Saskatchewan Provincial Budget in Regina on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Saskatchewan Party government tabled its 2025-26 budget on Wednesday.

Here are some highlights:

— $12-million surplus predicted on total spending of $21 billion.

— taxpayer-supported debt expected to reach $38 billion on debt servicing costs of $1 billion.

— broad U.S. tariffs and countermeasures from Canada could cause Saskatchewan’s gross domestic product to fall by $4.9 billion.

— reduced education property taxes expected to save people $100 million.

— $4.6 billion for capital spending mainly in core areas, including highways, schools and hospitals.

— $485 million more in health-care spending to reduce surgical wait times and address pressures in emergency rooms.

— a $186-million increase for school operating funding, with another $130 million to address student enrolment and boost classroom supports.

— RCMP funding to go up by $8 million with more money to hire 50 officers for the Saskatchewan Marshals Service.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

