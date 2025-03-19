Safety, education and healthcare: Highlights of the 2025 Sask. budget

The Saskatchewan Party government tabled its 2025-26 budget on Wednesday.
Here are some highlights:
— $12-million surplus predicted on total spending of $21 billion.
— taxpayer-supported debt expected to reach $38 billion on debt servicing costs of $1 billion.
— broad U.S. tariffs and countermeasures from Canada could cause Saskatchewan’s gross domestic product to fall by $4.9 billion.
— reduced education property taxes expected to save people $100 million.
— $4.6 billion for capital spending mainly in core areas, including highways, schools and hospitals.
— $485 million more in health-care spending to reduce surgical wait times and address pressures in emergency rooms.
— a $186-million increase for school operating funding, with another $130 million to address student enrolment and boost classroom supports.
— RCMP funding to go up by $8 million with more money to hire 50 officers for the Saskatchewan Marshals Service.
