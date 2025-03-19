Menu

Economy

Sask. government to release 2025 budget and priorities

By Jeremy Simes The Canadian Press
Posted March 19, 2025 11:53 am
1 min read
Inside the assembly chamber of the Saskatchewan Legislative building. View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan government prepares to return to the legislative assembly. Kicking off the 2025 spring sitting with releasing the provincial budget. Files
Saskatchewan is set to table its budget today outlining the province’s plans to boost spending on health care, education and crime reduction.

Premier Scott Moe has said increased investment in those areas is meant to reduce surgical wait times, improve Grade 3 reading levels and make communities safer.

Moe has also pledged to freeze the education property tax while providing more money to municipalities.

This is the Saskatchewan Party government’s first budget since Moe was re-elected premier last fall.

His platform promised deficits in the first three years to accommodate increased spending and provide broad-based tax relief, which was passed through legislation last year.

The spending document also comes as U.S. President Donald Trump is considering additional tariffs on Canada while China plans retaliatory levies on canola oil, meal and peas.

The budget is expected to be tabled around 2:15 P.M. on Wednesday.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

