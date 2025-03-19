Sask. government to release 2025 budget and priorities

See more sharing options

Saskatchewan is set to table its budget today outlining the province’s plans to boost spending on health care, education and crime reduction.

Premier Scott Moe has said increased investment in those areas is meant to reduce surgical wait times, improve Grade 3 reading levels and make communities safer.

Moe has also pledged to freeze the education property tax while providing more money to municipalities.

This is the Saskatchewan Party government’s first budget since Moe was re-elected premier last fall.

His platform promised deficits in the first three years to accommodate increased spending and provide broad-based tax relief, which was passed through legislation last year.

The spending document also comes as U.S. President Donald Trump is considering additional tariffs on Canada while China plans retaliatory levies on canola oil, meal and peas.

The budget is expected to be tabled around 2:15 P.M. on Wednesday.