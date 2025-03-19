Menu

Canada

Quebec says it will allow restaurants to charge people for no-shows

By Joe Bongiorno The Canadian Press
Posted March 19, 2025 2:17 pm
1 min read
People enjoy the warm weather and dine on a terrace in Montreal, Thursday, May 12, 2022. The Quebec government says it's drafting a bill to allow restaurants to charge people who reserve a table but don't show up and don't cancel ahead of time. View image in full screen
People enjoy the warm weather and dine on a terrace in Montreal, Thursday, May 12, 2022. The Quebec government says it's drafting a bill to allow restaurants to charge people who reserve a table but don't show up and don't cancel ahead of time. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
The Quebec government says it’s drafting a bill to allow restaurants to charge people who reserve a table but don’t show up and don’t cancel ahead of time.

Restaurants would be able to charge up to $10 a person for no-shows, but only if the reservation is for five people or more.

However, restaurateurs would not be allowed to charge the fee if at least one member of the group shows up to eat.

The proposal is in response to complaints by restaurant owners, who for years have been asking the government to help them recoup some loses from no-shows.

Martin Vézina, with an association for Quebec restaurateurs, welcomes the government’s proposal but says the fee for no-shows should be raised to $20 and should apply to groups with fewer than five people.

Under the proposed bill, diners would be able to cancel up to three hours in advance without incurring a fee, and restaurants would be required to send a reminder to people within six to 48 hours of the reservation.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

