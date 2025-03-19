Kadri, Coronato each score as Flames win 2-1 over Rangers

Send this page to someone via email

Nazem Kadri and Matt Coronato scored first-period goals and the Calgary Flames beat the New York Rangers 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Defenceman MacKenzie Weegar added two assists and Kadri also had an assist for the Flames, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Dan Vladar made 12 saves.

View image in full screen Calgary Flames’ Nazem Kadri (91) celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in New York. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Artemi Panarin scored his 30th goal for the Rangers, and Igor Shesterkin finished with 33 saves. New York lost its second straight with another subpar home performance as it was outshot 35-13.

The Rangers dropped out of the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with Montreal’s 6-3 win over Ottawa.

After Panarin scored 1:13 into the game, Kadri pushed a loose puck in the crease past Shesterkin to tie it at 10:22.

Coronato put the Flames ahead on the power play with 1:57 left in the first. The goal was the 17th for Coronato, a 22-year-old forward from Long Island who was selected by Calgary in the first round of the 2021 draft.

Takeaways

Rangers: New York’s home record fell to 16-16-3. The Rangers were 30-11-0 at Madison Square Garden last season when they finished with an NHL-best 55 wins.

Flames: Calgary won for just the third time in the last 10 games (3-4-3) to stay in a close battle with St. Louis, Vancouver and Utah for the second wild-card berth in the West.

Key moment

Vladar stopped a fluttering shot by defenceman Urho Vaakanainen at 5:54 of the third to preserve the lead.

Key stats

Panarin reached the 30-goal mark for the third time in six seasons with the Rangers, and the fifth time in his 10-year NHL career.

Up next

Flames: Visit the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.

Rangers: Host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.

