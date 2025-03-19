Sturgeon County school support workers’ union reaches tentative deal with school division

Send this page to someone via email

Another labour dispute involving school support workers in Alberta could soon be coming to an end as the union for employees with the Sturgeon School Division says it has reached a tentative deal with the school board.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees announced the deal Wednesday and said members of CUPE Local 4625 would begin voting on it later in the day.

The labour dispute has seen more than 200 school support workers in that school division strike since Jan. 13.

“We expect a result tomorrow by mid-day,” CUPE said in a news release. “If the members approve the agreement, they will return to work on March 31, after spring break.

“This leaves Foothills School Division as the only striking education local without a settlement. CUPE 5040 and Foothills are bargaining today.”

In recent days, CUPE has announced tentative deals for school support workers with the Calgary Board of Education, Calgary Catholic School District, Edmonton Public Schools, Black Gold School Division and Parkland School Division.

Ratification results are expected later on Wednesday for all those deals except for the one involving the Calgary Catholic School District.

Deals with Fort McMurray’s public and Catholic school boards have already been ratified.