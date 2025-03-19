Wombat snatcher breaks silence, blasts ‘hypocrisy’ of Australian government

Send this page to someone via email

The U.S. influencer who sparked backlash in Australia after picking up a baby wombat and carrying it away from its mother has broken her silence, saying she’s “truly sorry” for the distress she caused, but also urging Australians to take a long, hard look at how animals are treated in their country.

Sam Jones, whose real name is Samantha Strable, sparked outrage last week when footage of her grabbing a joey from the side of the road went viral, with politicians, animal welfare workers and the public all calling for her to face consequences for snatching the baby animal and sharing the video to social media.

View image in full screen In a video that has since been deleted, U.S. influencer Sam Jones can be seen snatching a baby wombat away from its mother and carrying it around. @samstrays_somewhere / Instagram

While she made her Instagram account private in the messy aftermath, it is now set back to public and she’s issued two fiery statements to the account — one apologizing for her actions, and the second directing people’s attention to the Australian government’s “hypocrisy.”

In the first post, Jones said she was being unfairly vilified for her actions, insisting she was trying to help the joey.

“The snap judgement I made in these moments was never from a place of harm or stealing a joey,” she wrote, claiming she was checking on the baby and its mom because they “were not moving” and she feared they might be injured or sick.

“I ran, not to rip the joey away from its mother, but from fear she might attack me.”

She said she’s “done a great deal of reflection” in the aftermath and realized she “did not handle the situation as best as I should have.”

“I have learned from this situation, and am truly sorry for the distress I have caused.”

The second part of her statement overshadowed the apology, as she went on to attack the Australian government, claiming it spends “tens of millions of taxpayer dollars annually to fly around in helicopters and shoot beautiful horses, deer, and pigs out its windows.”

She also pointed to government-sanctioned culling of kangaroos, wombats and other native animals.

“While the prime minister wishes harm on me for picking up a wombat, I implore you to take a good, hard look at what is currently being done in Australia,” she fired back.

Her comments came shortly after Tony Burke, Australia’s immigration minister, announced Jones had fled the country as her visa was being reviewed.

“There’s never been a better day to be a baby wombat in Australia,” Burke told reporters Friday.

The Australian prime minister, Anthony Albanese, said Jones’ actions were “an outrage” and suggested she should try to “take a baby crocodile from its mother and see how you go there.”

0:41 ‘An outrage’: Australian PM slams U.S. influencer filmed snatching baby wombat

On Sunday, Jones was scheduled to face questions on Australia’s Channel 10 current affairs talk show, but backed out at the last minute, instead sending a video to The Project host Hamish Macdonald that reiterated the points made in her Instagram apology and defence.

“We were all here early this afternoon to do an interview with her and ask her questions,” Macdonald said.

“She pulled out of that and instead provided a video statement.

“I think, frankly, it’s pathetic, given what’s happened. Obviously, no one condones violence or threats of violence that have been thrown her way…

“But honestly to say you’re genuinely sorry but not be willing to explain yourself and then point the finger at the Australian government is pretty lousy.”

According to news.com.au, an Australian news site, wombats are a protected species but permits to cull the animals can be obtained in some states.

The site reports that different culling regulations “have sparked debate and split public opinion.”