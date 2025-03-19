Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto plane crash: Investigators set to release preliminary report

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 19, 2025 11:41 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'What caused a Delta flight to crash at Toronto’s Pearson Airport?'
What caused a Delta flight to crash at Toronto’s Pearson Airport?
WATCH: What caused a Delta flight to crash at Toronto's Pearson Airport? – Feb 18, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) said it is set to release its preliminary report on Thursday into the Delta plane crash from last month.

The TSB said on social media platform X that the update on the crash at Toronto Pearson Airport on Feb. 17 will come at some point on Thursday.

Delta Air Lines flight 4819 from Minneapolis to Toronto, operated by subsidiary Endeavor Air, crash landed on Toronto Pearson Airport runway on the afternoon of Feb. 17.

The CRJ-900 aircraft, manufactured by Bombardier, was carrying a total of 80 people on board — 76 passengers and four crew members.

Several videos posted to social media showed the moment the plane landed, hitting the tarmac and bursting into flames with thick black smoke before flipping over on its roof and coming to a stop. Video from the runway showed the aftermath of firefighters dousing the aircraft as passengers climbed out and walked across the snowy tarmac.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Delta plane crash survivor recounts terrifying incident'
Delta plane crash survivor recounts terrifying incident

All passengers and crew were accounted for. There were no fatalities, however, Delta said 21 people, including a child, were initially taken to hospital from the crash.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A division commander with Peel Paramedics, Cory Tkatch, said staff encountered a multitude of injuries mainly stemming from back sprains, head injuries, anxiety, headaches, nausea and vomiting due to the fuel exposure.

Among the passengers, 22 of them were Canadian. The rest were multinational, according to Deborah Flint, president and CEO of the airport.

Trending Now

The investigation is being led by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, and being assisted by U.S. aviation representatives as well as the manufactures of the aircraft.

The cockpit voice recorder and flight data recover were recovered and is being analyzed, the board said.

Story continues below advertisement

The crash caused two major airport runways at Pearson to be shut down for a couple days while investigators gathered evidence and removed the wreckage. The crash came after the Toronto-area was hit with two significant snowstorms, with the second one the day before the crash.

Delta had offered $30,000 in compensation to passengers who were on the plane and said the money “has no strings attached.”

Click to play video: '‘Beyond thankful to be alive’: Passengers recall chaotic Toronto Pearson plane crash'
‘Beyond thankful to be alive’: Passengers recall chaotic Toronto Pearson plane crash
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices