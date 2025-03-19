Toronto plane crash: Investigators set to release preliminary report

Send this page to someone via email

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) said it is set to release its preliminary report on Thursday into the Delta plane crash from last month.

The TSB said on social media platform X that the update on the crash at Toronto Pearson Airport on Feb. 17 will come at some point on Thursday.

Delta Air Lines flight 4819 from Minneapolis to Toronto, operated by subsidiary Endeavor Air, crash landed on Toronto Pearson Airport runway on the afternoon of Feb. 17.

The CRJ-900 aircraft, manufactured by Bombardier, was carrying a total of 80 people on board — 76 passengers and four crew members.

Several videos posted to social media showed the moment the plane landed, hitting the tarmac and bursting into flames with thick black smoke before flipping over on its roof and coming to a stop. Video from the runway showed the aftermath of firefighters dousing the aircraft as passengers climbed out and walked across the snowy tarmac.

All passengers and crew were accounted for. There were no fatalities, however, Delta said 21 people, including a child, were initially taken to hospital from the crash.

A division commander with Peel Paramedics, Cory Tkatch, said staff encountered a multitude of injuries mainly stemming from back sprains, head injuries, anxiety, headaches, nausea and vomiting due to the fuel exposure.

Among the passengers, 22 of them were Canadian. The rest were multinational, according to Deborah Flint, president and CEO of the airport.

The investigation is being led by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, and being assisted by U.S. aviation representatives as well as the manufactures of the aircraft.

The cockpit voice recorder and flight data recover were recovered and is being analyzed, the board said.

The crash caused two major airport runways at Pearson to be shut down for a couple days while investigators gathered evidence and removed the wreckage. The crash came after the Toronto-area was hit with two significant snowstorms, with the second one the day before the crash.

Delta had offered $30,000 in compensation to passengers who were on the plane and said the money “has no strings attached.”