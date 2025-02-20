Menu

Canada

Delta plane cleared from Toronto airport runway, passengers offered $30K in compensation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 20, 2025 6:45 am
1 min read
WATCH: Investigators search for clues behind Toronto Pearson plane crash.
The wreck of a crashed Delta Air Lines jet has been cleared from a runway at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport.

The airline says removing the wreckage took several hours on Wednesday.

Delta says it could be weeks before bags from the plane are returned to their owners because of the inspection and cleaning process.

The airline has offered US$30,000 in compensation to passengers who were on the plane, saying the money “has no strings attached” and “does not affect rights.”

All 76 passengers and four crew members survived when Delta Flight 4819 crash landed at Pearson on Monday.

Agencies including the Transportation Safety Board of Canada continue to investigate the crash.

Click to play video: 'Toronto Lawyer Describes Harrowing Experience of Delta Passengers Aboard Crashed Flight'
Toronto Lawyer Describes Harrowing Experience of Delta Passengers Aboard Crashed Flight
© 2025 The Canadian Press

