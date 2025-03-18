NDP retains Transcona seat as Corbett elected new MLA in byelection

Send this page to someone via email

Transcona remains an NDP stronghold as Shannon Corbett has been elected as the area’s newest MLA.

Corbett was victorious in a byelection, which was held after the death of former MLA Nello Altomare to cancer earlier this year.

According to Elections Manitoba, Corbett picked up more than 3600 votes, well ahead of the PC’s Shawn Nason, who came in with just under 1600 votes.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Brad Boudreau, running for the Liberals, and Susan Auch, running as an Independent, finished well behind.

Corbett has spent decades working in the River East Transcona School Division.

“I’m so excited to embark on this new phase of my life, to be a part of this NDP family, and I promise to advocate for the issues that matter to the people of Transcona, and for all Manitobans,” Corbett said following the victory.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Elections Manitoba’s website, voter turnout was just over 31 per cent.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew also paid tribute to Altomare on this night.

“The first thing we did after saying congratulations, we took a moment and we called Barb Altomare (Nello’s wife), and we said thanks, ” said Kinew. “We appreciate the support, and we appreciate the patience that you’ve shown for this process.”