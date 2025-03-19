Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.S. cabinet minister under fire for using taxpayer money to attend Trump inauguration

By Mitchell Bailey & Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted March 19, 2025 5:00 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'N.S. cabinet minister under fire for accepting trip to Trump inauguration'
N.S. cabinet minister under fire for accepting trip to Trump inauguration
WATCH: A provincial cabinet minister is coming under fire after accepting a trip to attend U.S. President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January. As Mitchell Bailey reports, Opposition members say the decision to attend is concerning amid an ongoing tariff war and continued threats of annexation.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Debate at the  Nova Scotia legislature Tuesday afternoon took a turn when interim Liberal Leader Derek Mombourquette brought up a cabinet minister’s recent trip south of the border.

‘The minister spent time at the Donald Trump inauguration and he spent $3,000 of taxpayers’ dollars to do it,” he said.

Scott Armstrong, Minister of Opportunities and Social Development, defended his January trip — saying he was advocating for Nova Scotian jobs amid tariff threats from the United States at the time.

“I was proud to do that,” responded Armstrong.

“I was working on behalf of Nova Scotia and I’m convinced that we need to do more of that to express our views and get more support as we take on Donald Trump and his tariffs.”

Click to play video: 'N.S. premier calls Trump ‘short-sighted man,’ announces U.S. tariff response'
N.S. premier calls Trump ‘short-sighted man,’ announces U.S. tariff response

After question period, Armstrong told reporters although he had a ticket to the inauguration, he wasn’t able to attend the event once it was moved indoors due to the weather.

Story continues below advertisement

He said he spent most of his time in DC at the Canadian embassy instead.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I wish I could have gone to the actual inauguration, but the real work was done at the Canadian embassy, where all the stakeholders were. And that’s the important relationships you can develop,” he said.

Trending Now

He said he was able to secure a ticket through pre-existing connections in South Carolina and was working in conjunction with the premier’s office because they needed someone to attend the event.

According to an expense report filed by Armstrong, the trip cost a total of $3,288.

NDP Leader Claudia Chender labelled the trip “misguided” and called for more transparency from the province.

‘The public deserves to know. We have no record of meetings. We have no evidence of success of those meetings,” she said.

“And in the absence of that, I think Nova Scotians are going to have a lot more questions than answers about why their taxpayer money funded this trip.”

Interim Liberal Leader Mombourquette later doubled down, saying if the province wanted to send someone, it should have been a minister with a trade portfolio.

“When I found out $3,000 of taxpayers’ money was spent and we’re seeing $700-a-night hotel bills, you have to ask that question.”

Story continues below advertisement

— with a file from The Canadian Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices