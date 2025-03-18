Carney set to make sovereignty announcement in Iqaluit

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Mark Carney will be in Iqaluit on Tuesday in a bid to reassert Canada’s sovereignty in the Arctic.

Carney is expected to make an announcement on strengthening security along with Defence Minister Bill Blair and Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Jennie Carignan.

He is also set to meet with Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok and members of the Canadian Rangers who patrol the Arctic.

The visit to Nunavut will wrap up Carney’s first trip as Canada’s 24th prime minister.

He was in Paris and London on Monday, where he pushed for closer trade and security ties with Europe.

He met with French President Emmanuel Macron, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and King Charles.