Conor McGregor says Ireland could ‘lose its Irishness’ during White House visit

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor made an appearance at the White House on St. Patrick’s Day, where he took some questions from press about his thoughts on Ireland’s current political landscape at the podium beside White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

McGregor, dressed in a green pinstriped three-piece suit, was asked about undocumented Irish immigrants living in the United States as soon as he approached the podium.

“Taking over the podium,” Leavitt joked.

“Ireland and America, we are siblings. We consider America our big sibling. It’s important for Ireland to be a peaceful, happy, prosperous country,” McGregor began.

He said that Ireland wishes for their relationship with the United States to continue.

“We wish to be taken care of by the big bro. The United States should look after its little bro. That’s how we feel,” McGregor said.

Before reporters could ask McGregor further questions, Leavitt jumped in and said, “I will say Conor is here to meet with the president. He will meet with him later this afternoon. We couldn’t think of a better guest to have with us on St. Patrick’s Day.”

“We’re both wearing our green. This was not planned, but very festive. As you know, I’ll be having a briefing later at 1 o’clock, so we will talk more about their meeting later,” Leavitt added.

View image in full screen UFC fighter Conor McGregor speaks in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 17, 2025. McGregor said he was meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump later in the day. Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

McGregor said he was at the White House to “raise the issues the people of Ireland face.”

“It will be music to the people of Ireland’s ears because never on the main stage has the issues the people of Ireland face been spoke,” McGregor said, adding that he believes Ireland’s government has abandoned the voices of the people of the country.

“It’s high time that America is made aware of what’s going on in Ireland. What’s going on in Ireland is a travesty. Our government is the government of zero action with zero accountability,” he said. “Our money is being spent on overseas issues that has nothing to do with the Irish people.”

“The illegal immigration racket is ravaging on the country,” the MMA fighter continued. “There are rural towns in Ireland that have been overrun in one swoop, that have become a minority in one swoop. It just needs to be addressed.”

McGregor said that the “40 million Irish Americans need to hear” what he plans to say at the White House during his visit.

“Because if not, there will be no place to come home and visit,” he added. “Ireland is at the cusp of potentially losing its Irishness and I’m here to raise the issue and highlight it. It’s also St. Patrick’s Day so a little bit of celebrations for sure.”

McGregor said he was also at the White House for a “little bit of learning and listening to President Trump, whose work ethic is inspiring.”

Last week, Trump told Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin that McGregor was his favourite Irish person because “he’s got the best tattoos I’ve ever seen.”

“You have a lot of great Irish fighters. I don’t know what that is, but Ireland has always had a lot of good fighters. You know why? Because they’re tough people. They’re smart people and they’re passionate people,” Trump added.

After news of McGregor’s meeting with Trump spread, Martin took to X to share a statement about the UFC fighter’s thoughts on Ireland.

“St. Patrick’s Day around the world is a day rooted in community, humanity, friendship and fellowship,” Martin wrote. “Conor McGregor’s remarks are wrong, and do not reflect the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day, or the views of the people of Ireland.”

In November, McGregor had been ordered to pay more than 250,000 euros (approximately C$360,000) to a woman who accused him of raping her at a hotel in Dublin in 2018.

McGregor, whose civil case played out in Ireland’s high court, was ordered to hand over financial damages to Nikita Hand, who also goes by Nikita Ní Laimhín.

Hand previously said McGregor “brutally raped and battered” her after a night of partying. She said the assault left her severely bruised and suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

McGregor testified that he never forced the woman to do anything against her will and said she fabricated the allegations after the two had consensual sex. His lawyer called Hand a gold digger.

In a post on X, McGregor said he would appeal the verdict and the “modest award.”

— With files from Global News’ Michelle Butterfield