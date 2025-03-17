Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘I’ve owned it for 44 years’: Dozens of cars towed from flooded New West parkade

By Simon Little & Christa Dao Global News
Posted March 17, 2025 8:53 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Flood-damaged cars finally towed from New Westminster parkade'
Flood-damaged cars finally towed from New Westminster parkade
More than a month after a burst water main flooded several buildings in New Westminster, dozens of water-damaged cars are finally being towed from underground parkades. Christa Dao reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Crews began removing dozens of flood-damaged vehicles on Monday from a New Westminster parkade that was swamped by a major water main break more than a month ago.

“My baby is getting towed out,” said Brian Schock as he said goodbye to the vintage 1970 Mercury Cougar he bought when he was just 16 years old.

“I’m sure it is a write-off,” he said, estimating the car could be worth as much as $100,000. “It’s full of mud. This is a custom car… I’ve owned it for 44 years, so I’ve put in a lot of work.”

Click to play video: 'Residents share frustrations in aftermath of New Westminster water main break'
Residents share frustrations in aftermath of New Westminster water main break

The Feb. 13 flood began when a one-metre Metro Vancouver water main ruptured just before midnight, blasting out 40,000 litres of water per minute for hours.

Story continues below advertisement

The flooding led to the closure of a stretch of East Columbia Street and initially forced about 50 people from their homes.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Water poured into apartment lobbies and swamped parkades, including one where Val Stein had parked his $140,000 Corvette.

“That broke my heart. I bought it new, that’s my baby and my retirement gift to me,” he said. “It was like a death in the family, you know?”

Cars weren’t the only thing to suffer damage. Flood waters also inundated a number of storage lockers.

“We lost things that were very important to us. We lost all of our pictures… these are of our kids when they’re little babies and stuff like that. You can’t replace them,” said Doug Wilson, a resident of the area where the flooding occurred.

“I have a tool kit my grandfather brought over from Scotland in 1910. It’s in there.”

Some residents told Global News they’ve been left to navigate a maze of red tape involving Metro Vancouver, the City of New Westminster, ICBC and their stratas.

“They don’t want to say who is to blame, but we want to know because we have heard our strata fees will probably go up, the value of our property is probably going down,” Wilson said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

He said a group of residents have retained a lawyer to fight for them “and make sure we don’t get stuck with the bill.”

Click to play video: 'New Westminster water main break closes roads, forces evacuations'
New Westminster water main break closes roads, forces evacuations

In a statement, Metro Vancouver said that residents’ insurance companies and strata corporations are responsible for leading restoration and compensation efforts.

“We acknowledge that residents continue to feel the impacts of this incident, and Metro Vancouver is assisting where possible,” the regional district said.

“Metro Vancouver has worked to keep residents informed throughout the process, including providing information to support insurance claims and hosting public information sessions to answer questions and hear concerns.”

It added that work to repair the damaged water main has nearly been completed.

Schock, meanwhile, said he’sleft broken-hearted at the loss of a vehicle with so many memories — though at least one member of his household may not be too broken up.

Story continues below advertisement

“My wife didn’t like the car too much,” he said. “It’s loud and everybody looks at you.”

Sponsored content

AdChoices