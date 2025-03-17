Menu

Winnipeg’s new police chief formally sworn in

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 17, 2025 11:57 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Veteran police officer Gene Bowers named Winnipeg’s next top cop'
Veteran police officer Gene Bowers named Winnipeg’s next top cop
A veteran Winnipeg police officer has been named the city’s next police chief. Teagan Rasche introduces us to Gene Bowers. – Mar 7, 2025
The Winnipeg Police Service’s new chief is officially on the job.

Gene Bowers was officially sworn in by a provincial court judge as the city’s 19th chief of police at a ceremony Monday. The 36-year veteran cop was announced as the replacement for Danny Smyth on March 7.

“I am deeply honoured to serve as the next chief of the Winnipeg Police Service and lead the dedicated men and women of our police service,” Bowers said in a statement. “My focus will be on enhancing public safety, supporting our members, and strengthening community relationships.

“I am committed to working closely with Indigenous leaders and community members to promote healing, understanding, and a path toward true reconciliation. Meaningful and positive change can only be achieved when we work together in partnership with the communities we have sworn to serve and protect.”

Story continues below advertisement
Incoming Winnipeg police chief Gene Bowers speaks to media after his appointment to the role March 7, 2025. View image in full screen
Incoming Winnipeg police chief Gene Bowers speaks to media after his appointment to the role March 7, 2025. Global News

Bowers was chosen to become the next top cop after a lengthy process to find the best candidate to replace Smyth. He takes over from interim chief Art Stannard.

Police board chair Coun. Markus Chambers called Bowers’ appointment a “transformative moment for our city.”

“We are confident that under chief Bowers’ leadership, we will see significant strides in enhancing public safety, while building positive relationships within our community,” he said.

Winnipeg Police Chief search continues
