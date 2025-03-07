Menu

Crime

Veteran police officer Gene Bowers named Winnipeg’s next top cop

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 7, 2025 3:45 pm
A veteran Winnipeg police officer has been named the city’s next police chief.

Gene Bowers, who started with the service in 1989 and has served as deputy chief since last September, officially got the nod at Friday’s police board meeting.

Board Chair Coun. Markus Chambers said Bowers — who was chosen after a lengthy process to find the best candidate to replace former chief Danny Smyth — will start as the city’s top cop on Monday. He replaces interim chief Art Stannard.

Bowers said he’s honoured to take over the reins of the Winnipeg Police Service.

“Being selected as chief of police is not something you achieve on your own,” he said.

“I have been supported and lifted up by those around me. As chief of police, I will create a strong leadership team, capable of addressing the challenges facing our great city.

“The level of violence we’ve experienced will be addressed head-on to ensure safety for all citizens.”

