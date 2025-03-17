Toronto to provide update on U.S. tariff response as cities tweak procurement rules

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s largest city and economic capital will be providing an update on how it will respond to U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, alongside members of her economic action team, will give an update on its plans on Monday. Global News will carry the announcement live on its website.

Toronto has been actively working with federal and provincial governments to support a co-ordinated approach to address the effects of U.S. protectionism on businesses and workers, the city said in a media advisory Saturday.

Trump has targeted Canada since his January inauguration, mocking the country’s leadership and stating it would be better off as America’s 51st state.

He has also threatened to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian imports, citing a slew of ever-changing grievances against Ottawa, such as immigration, fentanyl and the banking system.

Story continues below advertisement

Trump’s foreign economic policy has changed rapidly, and despite the threat remaining, Washington has been implementing carveouts and 30-day reprieves for impacted nations.

4:55 Municipal Leaders Push Back Against U.S. Tariffs

However, Ottawa and the provinces have imposed their own measures, vowing not to remove them until the tariff threat is gone completely. Ottawa initially imposed 25 per cent tariffs on $30 billion worth of American goods, and expanded that list to include nearly $30 billion worth of more goods in response to Trump’s 25 per cent tariff on global steel and aluminum imports.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Each province has introduced its own measures, the most common being the removal of American alcohol for purchase. British Columbia has also moved to exclude Tesla — run by Trump’s advisor Elon Musk — from public rebate programs.

The Ontario government has banned American companies from bidding on public contracts, and last week, Premier Doug Ford paused a 25 per cent surcharge on electricity exports to three U.S. states.

Story continues below advertisement

He did so after his initial imposition enraged the White House and led to what Ford called an “olive branch” being extended by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Those measures remain paused after that meeting, which Canadian officials called productive.

Toronto, which has been reviewing its procurement policies since February, isn’t the only city that has a response prepared.

Vaughan, which is just north of Toronto, announced this month that it has banned U.S. suppliers from bidding on municipal contracts; Mississauga is also amending its procurement bylaw to prioritize Canadian and non-U.S. suppliers, especially for medium and high-value projects.

Over the weekend, Mississauga also joined the City of Barrie and West Lincoln Township in removing U.S. flags from city-owned facilities.