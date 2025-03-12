Canada puts tariffs on new list of U.S. products. Here’s what’s included

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government on Wednesday announced new counter-tariffs on nearly $30 billion in steel and aluminum products, as well as additional U.S. imported goods, in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s own duties on steel and aluminum.

The 25 per cent tariffs will come into effect at 12:01 a.m. Eastern time Thursday and will include $12.6 billion in steel products, $3 billion in aluminum items, as well as additional imported U.S. goods worth $14.2 billion.

They are in addition to Canada’s first round of retaliatory tariffs on $30 billion worth of U.S. goods that were imposed last week after sweeping U.S. tariffs on Canada took effect on March 4.

It’s the latest salvo between the two countries amid a trade war started by Trump. It comes a day after the president almost raised Wednesday’s tariffs to 50 per cent, but backed down after Ontario Premier Doug Ford suspended a 25 per cent duty on electricity to some U.S. states.

Here’s a list of the different products that will be affected by Canada’s new counter-tariffs:

Candles, tapers and similar products

Prepared glues and adhesives

Umbrellas and sun umbrellas

Walking sticks, seat-sticks, whips, riding-crops and similar products

Tableware, kitchenware, other household articles and toilet articles, of porcelain or china

Ceramic tableware, kitchenware, other household articles and toilet articles, other than of porcelain or china

Statuettes and other ornamental ceramic articles

Other ceramic articles

Gold, including gold plated with platinum, unwrought or in semi-manufactured forms, or in powder form

Platinum in both unwrought, semi-manufactured or powder form

Waste and scrap of precious metal or of metal clad with precious metal

Articles of natural or cultured pearls, precious or semi-precious stones (natural, synthetic or reconstructed)

Imitation jewelry

Steel and aluminum sheets, rods, coils, and dozens of other industrial products

Stoves, ranges, grates, cookers, barbecues, braziers, gas-rings, plate warmers and similar non-electric domestic appliances, and related parts made of iron or steel

Radiators for central heating, not electrically heated, and parts thereof, of iron or steel; air heaters and hot air distributors with parts made of iron or steel

Table, kitchen or other household articles and parts made of iron or steel

Sanitary ware and parts made of iron or steel

Other articles of iron or steel

Aluminum bars, rods, profiles, wires, plates, sheets, strip, foil, tubes, pipes, and structures, and a range of other aluminum products

Hand tools

Hand saws, including blades

Table, kitchen or other household articles and parts of aluminum

Pot scourers and scouring or polishing pads, gloves made of aluminum

Sanitary ware and parts made of aluminum

Knives and cutting blades, for machines or for mechanical appliances

Hand-operated mechanical appliances weighing 10 kg or less used to prepare, condition or serve food or drink

Padlocks and locks of base metal

Base metal mountings like hinges, brackets, etc.

Office supplies including filing cabinets, desk equipment, letter clips, etc.

Bells, gongs and similar products

Clasps, buckles, hooks, and similar items used in clothing or accessories

Stoppers, caps and lids of base metal

Sign-plates, name-plates, similar items of base metal

Wire, rods, tubes, plates, electrodes and similar products, of base metal or of metal carbides

Machinery, plant or laboratory equipment

Printing machinery

Automatic data processing machines

Portable electric lamps

Electric water heaters, space heaters, hair dressing apparatus like hair dryers, curlers, etc.

Telephone sets, including smartphones

Microphones

Monitors and projectors

Wrist-watches and other watches

Seats

Wood furniture and parts

Sleeping bags

Mattress supports with springs or stuffed

Luminaires and lighting

Prefabricated buildings

Tricycles, scooters, pedal cars and similar wheeled toys

Video game consoles and machines, table or parlour games

Festive, carnival or other entertainment articles including novelty jokes

Exercise equipment including snow skis, surf boards, water skis, golf clubs, rackets

Swimming pools

Fishing rods, hooks and related items

Amusement park rides and travelling circuses

Brooms, mops, brushes including tooth brushes and paint brushes

Paint and related accessories

Personal toilet travel sets and shoe cleaning items

Slates and boards

Date, sealing or numbering stamps

Cigarette lighters and other lighters

Smoking pipes

Combs and hair accessories

Scent sprays, powder-puffs and pads for applying cosmetics

Monopods, bipods, tripods and related items

— with files from Global News’ Saba Aziz