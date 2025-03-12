Canada puts tariffs on new list of U.S. products. Here’s what’s included

The federal government on Wednesday announced new counter-tariffs on nearly $30 billion in steel and aluminum products, as well as additional U.S. imported goods, in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s own duties on steel and aluminum.
The 25 per cent tariffs will come into effect at 12:01 a.m. Eastern time Thursday and will include $12.6 billion in steel products, $3 billion in aluminum items, as well as additional imported U.S. goods worth $14.2 billion.
They are in addition to Canada’s first round of retaliatory tariffs on $30 billion worth of U.S. goods that were imposed last week after sweeping U.S. tariffs on Canada took effect on March 4.
It’s the latest salvo between the two countries amid a trade war started by Trump. It comes a day after the president almost raised Wednesday’s tariffs to 50 per cent, but backed down after Ontario Premier Doug Ford suspended a 25 per cent duty on electricity to some U.S. states.
Here’s a list of the different products that will be affected by Canada’s new counter-tariffs:
- Candles, tapers and similar products
- Prepared glues and adhesives
- Umbrellas and sun umbrellas
- Walking sticks, seat-sticks, whips, riding-crops and similar products
- Tableware, kitchenware, other household articles and toilet articles, of porcelain or china
- Ceramic tableware, kitchenware, other household articles and toilet articles, other than of porcelain or china
- Statuettes and other ornamental ceramic articles
- Other ceramic articles
- Gold, including gold plated with platinum, unwrought or in semi-manufactured forms, or in powder form
- Platinum in both unwrought, semi-manufactured or powder form
- Waste and scrap of precious metal or of metal clad with precious metal
- Articles of natural or cultured pearls, precious or semi-precious stones (natural, synthetic or reconstructed)
- Imitation jewelry
- Steel and aluminum sheets, rods, coils, and dozens of other industrial products
- Stoves, ranges, grates, cookers, barbecues, braziers, gas-rings, plate warmers and similar non-electric domestic appliances, and related parts made of iron or steel
- Radiators for central heating, not electrically heated, and parts thereof, of iron or steel; air heaters and hot air distributors with parts made of iron or steel
- Table, kitchen or other household articles and parts made of iron or steel
- Sanitary ware and parts made of iron or steel
- Other articles of iron or steel
- Aluminum bars, rods, profiles, wires, plates, sheets, strip, foil, tubes, pipes, and structures, and a range of other aluminum products
- Hand tools
- Hand saws, including blades
- Table, kitchen or other household articles and parts of aluminum
- Pot scourers and scouring or polishing pads, gloves made of aluminum
- Sanitary ware and parts made of aluminum
- Knives and cutting blades, for machines or for mechanical appliances
- Hand-operated mechanical appliances weighing 10 kg or less used to prepare, condition or serve food or drink
- Padlocks and locks of base metal
- Base metal mountings like hinges, brackets, etc.
- Office supplies including filing cabinets, desk equipment, letter clips, etc.
- Bells, gongs and similar products
- Clasps, buckles, hooks, and similar items used in clothing or accessories
- Stoppers, caps and lids of base metal
- Sign-plates, name-plates, similar items of base metal
- Wire, rods, tubes, plates, electrodes and similar products, of base metal or of metal carbides
- Machinery, plant or laboratory equipment
- Printing machinery
- Automatic data processing machines
- Portable electric lamps
- Electric water heaters, space heaters, hair dressing apparatus like hair dryers, curlers, etc.
- Telephone sets, including smartphones
- Microphones
- Monitors and projectors
- Wrist-watches and other watches
- Seats
- Wood furniture and parts
- Sleeping bags
- Mattress supports with springs or stuffed
- Luminaires and lighting
- Prefabricated buildings
- Tricycles, scooters, pedal cars and similar wheeled toys
- Video game consoles and machines, table or parlour games
- Festive, carnival or other entertainment articles including novelty jokes
- Exercise equipment including snow skis, surf boards, water skis, golf clubs, rackets
- Swimming pools
- Fishing rods, hooks and related items
- Amusement park rides and travelling circuses
- Brooms, mops, brushes including tooth brushes and paint brushes
- Paint and related accessories
- Personal toilet travel sets and shoe cleaning items
- Slates and boards
- Date, sealing or numbering stamps
- Cigarette lighters and other lighters
- Smoking pipes
- Combs and hair accessories
- Scent sprays, powder-puffs and pads for applying cosmetics
- Monopods, bipods, tripods and related items
— with files from Global News’ Saba Aziz
