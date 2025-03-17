Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Hudson’s Bay returns to court seeking liquidation approval

By Tara Deschamps The Canadian Press
Posted March 17, 2025 7:24 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada’s oldest company seeking to liquidate'
Canada’s oldest company seeking to liquidate
WATCH: Canada's oldest company seeking to liquidate
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Hudson’s Bay is set to be back in court Monday morning where it will seek approval to begin liquidating its entire business, putting more than 9,000 jobs at risk.

The department store holding the title of Canada’s oldest company says it has been forced toward a full liquidation because “exhaustive” efforts haven’t turned up the financing it needs to keep at least some of its empire alive.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Given the company’s financial situation, it wants to conclude the liquidation process by June 15.

But it says it remains optimistic that it can drum up capital and find a solution with key stakeholders, particularly its landlord partners, to avoid a full shutdown.

Trending Now

In an application to the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, Hudson’s Bay said it was struggling because of subdued consumer spending, trade tensions between the U.S. and Canada, and post-pandemic drops in downtown store traffic.

Story continues below advertisement

The retailer owns 80 Hudson’s Bay locations as well as three Saks Fifth Avenue stores and 13 Saks Off 5th locations in Canada, through a licensing agreement.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices