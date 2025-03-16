Menu

Politics

N.B. premier meets with governor of Massachusetts amid ongoing U.S. trade war

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 16, 2025 3:25 pm
1 min read
Premier of New Brunswick Susan Holt, accompanied by other Council of the Federation members, speaks to reporters at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. View image in full screen
Premier of New Brunswick Susan Holt, accompanied by other Council of the Federation members, speaks to reporters at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ben Curtis
New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt says her meeting with the governor of Massachusetts about strengthening the relationship between the province and the state amid the ongoing trade was “productive.”

Holt released a statement Sunday thanking Gov. Maura Healey for the meeting, saying the close connection between Canada and our neighbours to the south is more important than ever.

The premier said it’s crucial New Brunswick and Massachusetts maintain a “strong and open” relationship and stand together to defend their common interests as they both face the threat of the tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Holt says these tariffs may cause significant harm to employment and the economy on both sides of the border.

She says that among all of the provinces, New Brunswick is the most dependent on the United States, with 92 per cent of its exports destined for the American market.

In addition to Holt’s meeting with Healey, the premier says while in Boston she spent time hearing from expat New Brunswickers who are “building businesses and driving innovation” in New England, and they discussed the impact of tariffs and opportunities to work together.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

