Sports

Raptors sign Castleton to second 10-day contract

The Canadian Press
Posted March 16, 2025 1:35 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors signed centre Colin Castleton to a second 10-day contract Sunday.

The six-foot-11, 250-pound Castleton started two-of-five games during his first 10-day deal with the club. He averaged 7.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.0 blocks and 27.8 minutes per contest.

Castleton has appeared in 31 career games with the Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis and Toronto, He is averaging 2.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 7.9 minutes over that span.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

