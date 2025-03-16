Man wanted for second-degree murder in Leamington, police say he’s dangerous

Ontario Provincial Police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect believed to be involved in a recent homicide in Leamington.
OPP say they issued a well-being check Wednesday at a home on Sherk Street where they found 83-year-old Anita Goodings dead.
They say after an investigation, they issued an arrest warrant for a 61-year-old Kevin Goodings, who has no fixed address, on charges of second-degree murder.
A press release from the OPP did not indicate whether the deceased and suspect are related.
Police say the suspect is a white male approximately 5’11”, 180 pounds with a medium build, and has green eyes, white hair, a white goatee and several tattoos.
They say Goodings is believed to be dangerous and a risk to public safety, and warn anyone who sees him to call 911 and not approach him.
