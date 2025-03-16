Menu

Crime

Man wanted for second-degree murder in Leamington, police say he’s dangerous

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 16, 2025 8:21 am
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Ontario Provincial Police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect believed to be involved in a recent homicide in Leamington.

OPP say they issued a well-being check Wednesday at a home on Sherk Street where they found 83-year-old Anita Goodings dead.

They say after an investigation, they issued an arrest warrant for a 61-year-old Kevin Goodings, who has no fixed address, on charges of second-degree murder.

A press release from the OPP did not indicate whether the deceased and suspect are related.

Police say the suspect is a white male approximately 5’11”, 180 pounds with a medium build, and has green eyes, white hair, a white goatee and several tattoos.

They say Goodings is believed to be dangerous and a risk to public safety, and warn anyone who sees him to call 911 and not approach him.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

