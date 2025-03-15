Menu

Canada

Carney orders review of U.S. fighter jet purchase amid trade tensions

By Anja Karadeglija The Canadian Press
Posted March 15, 2025 1:40 pm
1 min read
Prime Minister Mark Carney has asked for a review of Canada’s plan to purchase a fleet of F-35 fighter jets.

The deal with Lockheed Martin and the U.S. government is for 88 planes at a cost of about US$85 million each.

A spokesperson for Defence Minister Bill Blair says Carney has asked Blair to look into whether the F-35 contract is the best investment for Canada, or if there are better options.

Blair’s press secretary Laurent de Casanove says the government needs to do its homework given the “changing environment.”

The contract has not been cancelled, and Canada has legally committed to buying the first 16 aircraft, de Casanove says.

Carney became Prime Minister on Friday, in the midst of a trade war with the United States and threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to annex Canada.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

