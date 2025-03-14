Menu

Canada

City of Edmonton ending curbside Christmas tree pickup

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted March 14, 2025 8:05 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'City of Edmonton ending curbside Christmas tree pickup'
City of Edmonton ending curbside Christmas tree pickup
Edmonton city council is looking for savings any way they can and the newest ones come in the form of a program that has been running for 35 years. The city will no longer be collecting natural Christmas trees at the end of the holiday season. Jasmine King reports.
Share

Edmonton city council is looking for savings in any way it can, and the newest one comes in the form of a program that has been running for 35 years.

Come next winter, if you have a natural Christmas tree in your home during the holidays —  you will have to get rid of it on your own.

The city has decided it will no longer be collecting natural Christmas trees at the end of the holiday season.

“Everybody was paying for a service that very few people were getting. So on the one hand, it’s modest savings; on the other hand, you find the pennies and the dollars will take care of themselves,” said Ward pihêsiwin councillor Tim Cartmell.

The collection service started in 1990, but every year, fewer trees are collected. In the past decade alone, the number of trees being picked up has decreased by more than 50 per cent.

This year, waste services collected 6,408 trees.

“We were spending that all on overtime to service less than 7,000 homes that were putting out trees, but you’re going up and down every street,” said Cartmell.

The city has been collecting fewer trees over the past decade. View image in full screen
The city has been collecting fewer trees over the past decade.

The changes will save the city around $120,000 a year. That money will then be reinvested back into waste operations.

The move is disappointing to some who buy natural trees.

“It’s not really right of them to take that away from people. Making it harder for something that should be easy,” said Darius Johnson.

But Cartmell says the city needs the cash.

“Every little bit helps, every little bit helps. If we save $120,000 or $1.2 million or $12 million here, that’s an opportunity to take it over here and put it to places where people really need it,” Cartmell said.

The changes take effect next holiday season. Edmontonians will be able to drop off their trees at community recycling depots and ECO stations.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

