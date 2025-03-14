‘They just have a lousy president,’ B.C. premier says of United States

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Premier David Eby asked Alaskans to help send a message to U.S. President Donald Trump about this ongoing trade war.

Earlier this week, Eby’s government introduced legislation that would tax trucks and vehicles using B.C.s infrastructure to travel to Alaska.

In response, Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan spoke on a radio show saying he would lobby to have cruise ships bypass B.C. ports on their way to other destinations.

“We need Alaskans to send a message to Donald Trump about how intertwined we are,” Eby said.

“About the connections between our economies. We built the Alaska Highway together. And I hope very much that the Republican senators in Alaska are sending that message to the president because you can see very quickly how destructive a trade war is.”

Eby said this trade war is not worth it for anyone.

“We like Alaskans,” he said.

“We think they’re great. We like Americans. We think they’re great. They’ve just got a lousy president. And so we want them to step up and send the message to the president — look, you’re tanking the U.S. economy. You’re destroying consumer confidence. You’ve wiped out trillions of values, trillions of dollars of value in the stock market.

“Can you stop already and focus on the priorities that we all have of increasing prosperity and reducing costs?”

In a statement to Global News, the Port of Vancouver said it is important to remember that, “the Canada Place cruise terminal is an established homeport where cruise lines base their ships for the Alaska season, rather than a port they briefly visit while en route to Alaska.”

The Port said that Vancouver has been a premier hotspot for Alaskan cruises for almost 40 years and have welcome upwards of 1.2 million passenger visits and more than 300 ship calls a year in the post-pandemic world.

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority (GVHA) told Global News in a statement that Victoria remains a valued and sought-after destination for U.S. travellers.

“We are working closely with our industry partners to ensure that Canadian stops remain a valued part of the Alaska cruise journey,” the authority said.

“We welcome ongoing dialogue with cruise lines and government partners to support a sustainable and thriving cruise industry that benefits travellers, businesses, and local communities on both sides of the border.”

The authority said there are 320 cruise ships scheduled to visit Victoria in 2025.