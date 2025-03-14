Menu

Crime

Former Edmonton police staffer charged with child sex assault, porn offences

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted March 14, 2025 6:32 pm
2 min read
Yasin Cetin, 32. View image in full screen
Yasin Cetin, 32. Edmonton Police Service
A man who previously worked for the Edmonton Police Service is facing several charges related to sexual offences involving a minor.

The force said last summer, it received a report of a sexual assault involving a minor who is now receiving support from the Zebra Child and Youth Advocacy Centre.

The EPS child protection section detectives began investigating and determined a suspect had sexually assaulted a 14-year-old boy after meeting him through Snapchat, an instant messaging app.

The suspect was known to use the alias and display name “BadLee” on Snapchat, police said.

On Thursday, Yasin Cetin, 32, was charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, luring a child under 16, making child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

Sexual interference charges are laid when police believe a suspect has touched a person who is under the age of consent — in Canada that’s under 16 years old — for a sexual purpose.

Police said Cetin was released under conditions that include as not having any contact or communication with anyone under 16, not to going to any public swimming area, school, daycare, playground, youth shelter or public library.

The accused is a former civilian employee of EPS who worked in community and public engagement. The Edmonton Police Service said he resigned on May 31, 2024.

“The assault had not been reported to police while he was employed with EPS,” a news release issued on Friday said.

Cetin is actively involved in various local and national youth initiatives, police said, adding investigators are concerned that other boys or teens may have also been victimized.

As a result, the EPS is releasing Cetin’s photo to encourage anyone else who may have been victimized to contact police.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by the accused or who witnesses him breach his conditions is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

