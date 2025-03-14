SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Shaping Saskatchewan: Janna Dutton

By Chantal Wagner Global News
Posted March 14, 2025 2:36 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Shaping Saskatchewan: Janna Dutton'
Shaping Saskatchewan: Janna Dutton
Creating a sense of community and belonging is the leadership style of entrepreneur Janna Dutton. Dutton is a restaurant franchise owner in Saskatoon with humble beginnings.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Creating a sense of community and belonging is the leadership style of entrepreneur Janna Dutton.

Dutton is a restaurant franchise owner in Saskatoon with humble beginnings.

She began her entrepreneurial career in 2001 and has now grown to owning five Tim Hortons and three Firehouse Subs in Saskatoon and area. The business owner, author and mom has more than 200 employees.

“Even last year at this time, we had four restaurants and four locations and last year we opened another Tim Hortons restaurant and three of a new brand, Firehouse Subs. So, it was a journey up and down and just learning how to do it. I didn’t attend university or get a business degree, but I feel like I’ve earned one just through my experience,” she said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Her career also includes keynote speaking engagements, charity work and local donations, and she is on the board of Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve always believed that a giving heart grows. What you give out in the world comes back to you and the community has shown me that many times. The more I gave, the more I received, and the more I was able to give again. And so, it’s a big circle, it’s fun,” she added.

As an author, Dutton’s Conversations Over Coffee series began as a way to connect with people. Dutton reached out to guests over her LinkedIn network in December 2020 and those conversations have since grown into three books that share personal stories of success.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices