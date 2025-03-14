Shaping Saskatchewan: Janna Dutton

Send this page to someone via email

Creating a sense of community and belonging is the leadership style of entrepreneur Janna Dutton.

Dutton is a restaurant franchise owner in Saskatoon with humble beginnings.

She began her entrepreneurial career in 2001 and has now grown to owning five Tim Hortons and three Firehouse Subs in Saskatoon and area. The business owner, author and mom has more than 200 employees.

“Even last year at this time, we had four restaurants and four locations and last year we opened another Tim Hortons restaurant and three of a new brand, Firehouse Subs. So, it was a journey up and down and just learning how to do it. I didn’t attend university or get a business degree, but I feel like I’ve earned one just through my experience,” she said.

Her career also includes keynote speaking engagements, charity work and local donations, and she is on the board of Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

“I’ve always believed that a giving heart grows. What you give out in the world comes back to you and the community has shown me that many times. The more I gave, the more I received, and the more I was able to give again. And so, it’s a big circle, it’s fun,” she added.

As an author, Dutton’s Conversations Over Coffee series began as a way to connect with people. Dutton reached out to guests over her LinkedIn network in December 2020 and those conversations have since grown into three books that share personal stories of success.