Winnipegger aims to ride all 90 city bus routes before transit overhaul

A frequent Winnipeg Transit rider is hoping to maximize his use of a city bus pass ahead of this summer’s launch of a new bus network.

Kelly Hems told 680 CJOB’s The Start he started an ambitious quest last month to ride all 90 city bus routes before the June 29 overhaul.

“I realized that this is a great way for me to explore the city and understand it better,” Hems said.

“As I learned about the new system, I wanted to get a bit of insight into how the current one works — some of the flaws and upsides — and just see from there.”

So far, Hems said while he’s enjoying the opportunity to explore different areas of the city, he’s optimistic the new transit plan will resolve some long-standing issues faced by bus passengers.

“This new system is relying on the future of rapid transit, where routes funnel into rapid transit and take you where you need to go. There are less stops with most of these lines, and I think it’s a more logical setup.

“It’s no secret that Winnipeg Transit has some issues, and most people can relate to having to wait 30 minutes for a bus. People have their concerns about, ‘Sure, this would work, but what if the buses are still late?’

“I think totally understand that fear, but the fact that there’s less stops downtown means faster times and there’s proposed to be more frequency of buses.”

Hems said that with the routes as they are right now, buses are often backed up downtown and getting from one area of the city to another often requires multiple transfers.

The bus overhaul is part of a larger city transportation plan that aims to reimagine the way Winnipeggers get around their city.