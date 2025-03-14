Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Winnipegger aims to ride all 90 city bus routes before transit overhaul

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 14, 2025 11:41 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg transit riders look forward to potential route system changes'
Winnipeg transit riders look forward to potential route system changes
RELATED: Transit riders in Winnipeg may soon need to learn a new route, pending a decision at city hall next week. The hope is for better service, and a population that increasingly uses public transportation. Daisy Woelk reports – Jun 7, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A frequent Winnipeg Transit rider is hoping to maximize his use of a city bus pass ahead of this summer’s launch of a new bus network.

Kelly Hems told 680 CJOB’s The Start he started an ambitious quest last month to ride all 90 city bus routes before the June 29 overhaul.

“I realized that this is a great way for me to explore the city and understand it better,” Hems said.

“As I learned about the new system, I wanted to get a bit of insight into how the current one works — some of the flaws and upsides — and just see from there.”

So far, Hems said while he’s enjoying the opportunity to explore different areas of the city, he’s optimistic the new transit plan will resolve some long-standing issues faced by bus passengers.

Story continues below advertisement

“This new system is relying on the future of rapid transit, where routes funnel into rapid transit and take you where you need to go. There are less stops with most of these lines, and I think it’s a more logical setup.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It’s no secret that Winnipeg Transit has some issues, and most people can relate to having to wait 30 minutes for a bus. People have their concerns about, ‘Sure, this would work, but what if the buses are still late?’

“I think totally understand that fear, but the fact that there’s less stops downtown means faster times and there’s proposed to be more frequency of buses.”

Trending Now

Hems said that with the routes as they are right now, buses are often backed up downtown and getting from one area of the city to another often requires multiple transfers.

The bus overhaul is part of a larger city transportation plan that aims to reimagine the way Winnipeggers get around their city.

Click to play video: 'Public Works Committee hears from residents on transit overhaul'
Public Works Committee hears from residents on transit overhaul
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices