Health

Saskatoon welcomes provincial support during drug crisis

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted March 13, 2025 8:30 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon welcomes provincial support during drug crisis'
Saskatoon welcomes provincial support during drug crisis
WATCH: This week the province implemented the provincial emergency operations centre in response to the overdose crisis and those on the front lines are grateful for this action.
During the past few weeks, Saskatoon has seen an unprecedented number of drug overdoses.

This week, the province implemented the provincial emergency operations centre in response and those on the front lines are grateful for this action.

Since Feb. 25, 2025, data shows fire has responded to over 300 overdoses and suspicious deaths, and 67 this week alone.

Prairie Harm Reduction says it’s time the province steps up to support those working to save lives.

Prairie Harm says they’ve tested drugs being distributed lately, and some have a 30 per cent fentanyl content. It says even five per cent can be deadly.

Saskatoon Mayor Cynthia Block is also speaking out, saying the PEOC will hopefully make a significant difference, and everyone in the community needs to remain vigilant.

