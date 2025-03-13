City of West Kelowna looking for provincial support to meet housing targets

Send this page to someone via email

West Kelowna is set to add nearly 3,000 new homes over the next five years to meet growing demand. But with only six months into the first year of the plan, the city is falling behind.

“We need to work with our partners, including the federal and provincial governments, BC Housing, and the development industry. It’s a huge task,” says Gord Milsom, the Mayor of West Kelowna.

The province has set a target for West Kelowna to build 2,266 homes between August 2024 and July 2029. The goal for the first year was 289 new homes, but as of now, the city has only completed 64.

A total of 100 new housing units were completed within the Reporting Period of Aug. 2024 to Jan. 2025, and 36 were lost through demolition, for a net total of 64 new units.

To meet these targets, the mayor says upgrades to the city’s infrastructure are essential. The city is now seeking support from the provincial government to handle the growing population.

“As a young municipality, we don’t have the financial resources right now to provide the necessary infrastructure in areas of growth,” said Milsom.

Council recently rejected a proposal for 117 new townhomes, which BC Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon says could have helped the city meet its housing goals.

“We’ve provided a $1 billion Growing Communities Fund, with $10 million earmarked for West Kelowna. We’ve given them tools to fast-track approvals, but projects have been rejected,” Kahlon says.

If municipalities fail to meet housing targets, the Minister of Housing can appoint an advisor to review the progress and make recommendations.