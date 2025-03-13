Menu

Politics

Manitoba hoping to capitalize on Canadians avoiding travel to U.S.

By Sam Thompson & Katherine Dornian Global News
Posted March 13, 2025 7:00 pm
2 min read
Steel Aluminum Tariff
RELATED: The 25% tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum forcing Manitoba to weather the storm
Canadians continue to respond to tariffs and other attacks from U.S. president Donald Trump, and according to one travel expert, they’re making a statement en masse by spending their travel dollars elsewhere.

Claire Newell told Global Winnipeg that strong reaction against visiting the U.S. is something she’s hearing every day from clients and industry colleagues.

“There’s no question in my mind that this will continue until Donald Trump stops taking punches at Canadians,” she said.

Statistics, Newell said, seem to be bearing that out, with surveys showing the number of Canadians unwilling to travel to the United States increasing from 28 per cent in January to a recent poll that shows more than 60 per cent of Canadian travellers would prefer to spend their money elsewhere.

And that “elsewhere” is often right here at home.

“Canadians love to travel, but they’re angry so they’re spending their Canadian travel dollars anywhere but the U.S.”

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg mayor gets advice from U.S. counterparts amid tariff dispute'
Winnipeg mayor gets advice from U.S. counterparts amid tariff dispute

Travel Manitoba is hoping to capitalize on that, according to president and CEO Colin Ferguson. He said they will be marketing more heavily and more broadly across Canada, highlighting hotspots like Churchill and the province’s hunting and fishing destinations.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Manitoba is one that’s probably not at the top of the bucket list. But for people who haven’t been to Manitoba, or they haven’t been to other parts of the country, I think there’s a significant opportunity and we’re hoping we’re going to see some lift there,” said Ferguson.

“Certainly, we will see lift amongst Manitobans staying at home and travelling within the province.”

Economic Development Winnipeg also said the year is shaping up to be a big one for tourism. They’re seeing a lot of interest from Canadians who have never visited, or haven’t visited in many years.

Natalie Thiesen, VP of Tourism, adds that although Canadians are changing their travel plans, they’re not seeing Americans do the same.

“We’re also seeing from our U.S. neighbours that there’s still an intention from border states to come to Manitoba, and we are ready to welcome them with open arms,” said Thiesen.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

