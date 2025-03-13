4 kids allegedly assaulted at Spruce Grove daycare, RCMP warn of more victims

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP west of Edmonton are investigating allegations of assault at a daycare.

Parkland RCMP received a complaint last week of an assault alleged to have occurred at Little Stars daycare in Spruce Grove.

Little Stars Montessori Early Learning Center is located at 280 Pioneer Rd. on the east side of Spruce Grove.

Police began investigating and said four victims have been identified to date. The nature of the assault was not disclosed.

The alleged assaults all occurred between March 6 and March 12, RCMP said, adding that investigators believe there may be more victims.

Police said if your child attends this daycare and you believe they may have been a victim of an assault, please contact Parkland RCMP at 825-220-7267.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submitting a tip online.