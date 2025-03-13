Trudeau shares farewell message on last day as prime minister

Send this page to someone via email

On his last day in office, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he will “always be boldly and unapologetically Canadian.”

Trudeau released a video from his office on his X account Thursday, a day before Liberal Leader Mark Carney is set to be sworn in as Canada’s 24th prime minister.

“I am so proud of Canadians. I’m proud to have served a country full of people who stand up for what’s right, rise to every occasion and always have each other’s backs when it matters most,” Trudeau said in his farewell message.

“This may be my last day here in this office, but I will always be boldly and unapologetically Canadian,” Trudeau added.

“My only ask is that no matter what the world throws at us, you always be the same.”

After more than nine years in power, Trudeau announced his resignation as prime minister and leader of the Liberal Party in January.

He has confirmed he will not run for re-election as a member of Parliament, but remains an MP until the election is called.

Trudeau’s decision to resign came after a year of declining poll numbers for the Liberals and growing calls from within the Liberal caucus for him to step aside.